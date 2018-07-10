Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
10 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 10 - Italian finance police on Tuesday arrested Gian Luca Apolloni, a figure who investigators believe was a top-level 'fixer' in the Panama Papers case, sources said. Apolloni was allegedly a middleman involved in the creation of over 200 offshore front companies in Panama that were linked to other companies based in Samoa, the Bahamas, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus. Businessman Roberto Laganà, the head of the RTS Società Cooperativa, was also arrested. They are accused of charges included aggravated fraud.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole
Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia
sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza
Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui
Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità