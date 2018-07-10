Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Rome, July 10 - Italian finance police on Tuesday arrested Gian Luca Apolloni, a figure who investigators believe was a top-level 'fixer' in the Panama Papers case, sources said. Apolloni was allegedly a middleman involved in the creation of over 200 offshore front companies in Panama that were linked to other companies based in Samoa, the Bahamas, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus. Businessman Roberto Laganà, the head of the RTS Società Cooperativa, was also arrested. They are accused of charges included aggravated fraud.