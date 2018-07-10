Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Martedì 10 Luglio 2018 | 12:55

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore farmaceutico
09.07.2018

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggiasequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
09.07.2018

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia
sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli
09.07.2018

Bari, salta condotta idrica
Paralizzata via Napoli

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Battiti video
09.07.2018

Lecce, il cantante italo tunisino dedica dedica un brano a un bimbo scomparso

Rome

Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Middleman allegedly created over 200 offshore front companies

Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Rome, July 10 - Italian finance police on Tuesday arrested Gian Luca Apolloni, a figure who investigators believe was a top-level 'fixer' in the Panama Papers case, sources said. Apolloni was allegedly a middleman involved in the creation of over 200 offshore front companies in Panama that were linked to other companies based in Samoa, the Bahamas, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus. Businessman Roberto Laganà, the head of the RTS Società Cooperativa, was also arrested. They are accused of charges included aggravated fraud.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Health cops seize 16 tonnes of frozen food

Health cops seize 16 tonnes of frozen food

 
Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

Panama Papers 'fixer' arrested in Rome

 
Clooney in Sardinia road accident, not badly hurt

Clooney in Sardinia road accident, not badly hurt

 
Clooney not badly hurt in road accident

Clooney not badly hurt in road accident

 
Salvini critical after migrant rescue off Libya

Salvini critical after migrant rescue off Libya

 
Endangered Manchurian crane born at breeding centre

Endangered Manchurian crane born at breeding centre

 
Man nabbed for trying to rape 2 women

Man nabbed for trying to rape 2 women

 
Man nabbed for trying to rape 2 women

Man nabbed for trying to rape 2 women

 

GDM.TV

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati (Vd)

 
Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

 
Al Bano

Al Bano ce le canta: ecco la dedica per la festa della Gazzetta

 
Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

 
Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

 
Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro
due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

 
Battiti video

Lecce, il cantante italo tunisino dedica dedica un brano a un bimbo scomparso

 
Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

 

PHOTONEWS

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

 
Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

 
Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

 
Brindisi, ecco l'album dei 130 anni della Gazzetta

Brindisi, ecco l'album dei 130 anni della Gazzetta

 
Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli

Bari, salta condotta idrica
Paralizzata via Napoli

 
Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

 
Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

 
Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

 

Digital Edition

10.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU