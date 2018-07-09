Endangered Manchurian crane born at breeding centre

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
09 Luglio 2018
Verona, July 9 - A Manchurian crane born two weeks ago at the Natura Viva Park breeding centre for endangered species in Bussolengo, near Verona, is doing well and being cared for by its parents. The Manchurian crane is on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The baby crane came from the only egg that has hatched in Italy and its sex will not be known until a DNA analysis is conducted.
