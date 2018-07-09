Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 21:42

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: forse non è un incidente
07.07.2018

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: arrestata

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma
07.07.2018

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

After complaint filed by Mytaxi smartphone app

Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

Rome, July 9 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday said clauses in agreements governing the main taxi cooperatives in Rome and Milan and their drivers, which give the cooperatives exclusive rights to manage taxi bookings, are restrictive to competition and must end. The decision came in response to a complaint filed by the Mytaxi app, which lets users book a taxi from their smartphone. This would allow taxi drivers to participate in the service without having to leave their cooperative.

