Antitrust says exclusive taxi clauses restrict competition

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
09 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 9 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday said clauses in agreements governing the main taxi cooperatives in Rome and Milan and their drivers, which give the cooperatives exclusive rights to manage taxi bookings, are restrictive to competition and must end. The decision came in response to a complaint filed by the Mytaxi app, which lets users book a taxi from their smartphone. This would allow taxi drivers to participate in the service without having to leave their cooperative.
