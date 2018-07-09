ILVA jobs, environmental plans not OK says Di Maio

Rome, July 9 - Arcelor Mittal's plans for an environmental clean-up while saving jobs at the huge ILVA steel plant in Taranto are not satisfactory, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said after meeting unions on Monday. Di Maio said the plan to save thousands of jobs at the former ILVA plant in Taranto is not in line with expectations. "We expect proposals on the employment plan front where more must be done," he said. "We need sure guarantees for employment" at Europe's largest steelmaker, the minister said. Di Maio also said the Italo-Indian consortium's plan for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant was "not satisfactory". He said "we need guarantees from the company that will ensure an environmental improvement". Di Maio said that "strongly improved proposals are needed". He said the premise for a resumption of talks with the unions was a better offer on savings jobs.