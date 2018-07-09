Bank of Italy with investigators on Bossi fraud

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Genoa
09 Luglio 2018
Genoa, July 9 - The Genoa prosecutor's office has named consultants from the Bank of Italy's Financial Information Unit to work on its investigation into the alleged illegal transfer of a portion of the 49 million euros in the Bossi-Belsito fraud case. The consultants will help reconstruct whether money that was transferred to a Luxembourg trust fund by Sparkasse Bank can be traced to the League or whether it was from the financial institution.
