Caputo life term for Fortuna murder upheld

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 19:57

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: forse non è un incidente
07.07.2018

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: arrestata

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma
07.07.2018

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Naples

Caputo life term for Fortuna murder upheld

Former partner gets 10 years again

Caputo life term for Fortuna murder upheld

Naples, July 9 - Raimondo Caputo aka Tito' was sentenced to life imprisonment on appeal Friday for murdering six-year-old Fortuna Loffredo on June 24, 2014 by throwing her off the eighth floor of a building in the Parco Verde district of Caivano near Naples. Caputo was also found guilty, again, of sexually abusing the girl, known as Chicca, and two of the three daughters of his former partner Mariana Fabozzi, who again got 10 years for not preventing the abuse. Testimony from children living in the apartment complex where Fortuna lived, was repeatedly raped, and ultimately died have led the Loffredo family and others connected to the investigation to suspect a wider pedophile ring was at work there. The sentences will become definitive if they are confirmed by the supreme Court of Cassation. photo: Fortuna's parents

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Bank of Italy with investigators on Bossi fraud

Bank of Italy with investigators on Bossi fraud

 
Palazzo Merulana gallery inundated with visitors

Palazzo Merulana gallery inundated with visitors

 
Haven wreck diver body found

Haven wreck diver body found

 
EU migrant mission rethink needed say govt sources

EU migrant mission rethink needed say govt sources

 
EU migrant mission rethink needed - govt sources

EU migrant mission rethink needed - govt sources

 
Pope to Panama for WYD Jan 23-27

Pope to Panama for WYD Jan 23-27

 
Draghi calls for 'facts' over talk on Italian budget

Draghi calls for 'facts' over talk on Italian budget

 
'I'm gonna shoot you' says man to migrants on FB

'I'm gonna shoot you' says man to migrants on FB

 

GDM.TV

Al Bano

Al Bano ce le canta: ecco la dedica per la festa della Gazzetta

 
Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

 
Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

 
Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro
due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

 
Battiti video

Lecce, il cantante italo tunisino dedica dedica un brano a un bimbo scomparso

 
Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

 
A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

 
Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

 

PHOTONEWS

Brindisi, ecco l'album dei 130 anni della Gazzetta

Brindisi, ecco l'album dei 130 anni della Gazzetta

 
Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli

Bari, salta condotta idrica
Paralizzata via Napoli

 
Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

 
Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

 
Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

 
Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

 
Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

 
Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

 

Digital Edition

09.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU