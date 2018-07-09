Salvini, Mattarella have 'constructive', 'cordial' talks

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 18:24

08.07.2018

07.07.2018

06.07.2018

07.07.2018

08.07.2018

07.07.2018

06.07.2018

09.07.2018

06.07.2018

07.07.2018

09.07.2018

06.07.2018

07.07.2018

08.07.2018

07.06.2016

Rome, July 9 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he had positive talks with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal palace. Salvini called for the meeting last week after the supreme Cassation Court ruled that almost 49 million euros of League party funds should be seized "wherever they are" in relation to a case of alleged misappropriation. Afterwards Salvini said he had a "useful, positive and constructive" meeting with the head of State. The encounter focused on migration, security, terrorism, the seizure of assets from the mafia and Libya, sources at the head of State's department said. No reference was made to the judiciary, the sources said. Before the meeting the office of the president said that "evaluations or considerations concerning judicial decisions will be excluded" from the talks. Magistrates union ANM said that an eventual call for intervention by the head of state in the case of the seizure of League funds would be unconstitutional. Speaking to supporters on Sunday Salvini said he would tell Mattarella he would not be deterred by the ruling. "I will tell him what we are doing (in government) but especially that Italy is a democratic republic and that the Italians are the only ones to decide with their vote. If (the magistrature) thinks it can frighten me it has got the wrong person," he said. Salvini also took issue with allegedly politicised judges. "Justice is too serious a matter to be used for political purposes," he said. Separately, on Monday the interior minister said that he hoped to travel to Russia on Sunday for the World Cup final and to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Italy could do with dozens of men like him, who act in the interest of their citizens," Salvini said.

