Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 18:20

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: forse non è un incidente
07.07.2018

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: arrestata

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma
07.07.2018

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

'Fully involved in' Sophia mission

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

Rome, July 9 - Foreign Minister Enrico Moavero Milanesi said on the prospect of revising the EU's migrant rescue mission Sophia that "we won't duck our international commitments, we are full involved (in Sophia) and we don't intend to move outside the framework of international law, and therefore European law". Moavero Milanesi was speaking after the European Commission said Sophia's remit would be strategically revised soon. He also spoke after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy would close its ports to European navy ships, as it has done with NGO ships. The mandates of the EunavForMed Sophia and Themis missions do not envisage all the EU ships involved necessarily offloading their rescued migrants in Italy, EU sources said Monday. Both the Sophia and the Themis mandates envisage the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) deciding what is the safe European port to offload migrants, and this is not necessarily envisaged in the MRCC's home country, the sources said. European Commission migration spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said Monday the EC would shortly discuss Interior Minister Salvini's demand to close Italian ports to ships taking part in international missions that rescue migrants. "A revision of the strategic mandate" of Operation Sophia "is imminent", she said. "Therefore that will be the occasion to discuss Italian proposals," she said. Salvini has called for the closure of Italian ports to EU EUNAVFOR Med mission ships but the Italian defence ministry has said he is not competent to do so. Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Monday called for new rules of engagement for the European Union's EUNAVFOR Med mission in the Mediterranean. He was commenting after the differences over migrant rescues emerged on Sunday between Salvini and the defence ministry. Salvini, who is also a deputy premier and the leader of the rightwing League party, called for the closure of Italian ports to vessels engaged in international missions in the Mediterranean after an Irish navy ship took 106 rescued asylum seekers to Messina at the weekend. A defence ministry source said that this decision was not Salvini's competence. Salvini has spearheaded the new League-5-Star Movement government's tough stance on migration, which has seen access to Italian ports denied to NGO vessels rescuing asylum seekers at sea. "For as long as the EUNAVFOR Med mission is standing, the only ports (open to it) are the Italian ones," Di Maio told Radio 1. "But our aim is to change the rules of engagement of the mission". Salvini, Di Maio and Premier Giuseppe Conte huddled over the migrant issue in Rome Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero (2)

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero (2)

 
Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

 
Expect deeds before judging Rome - Draghi

Expect deeds before judging Rome - Draghi

 
Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

Italy won't duck international commitments says Moavero

 
ILVA jobs, environmental plans not OK says Di Maio

ILVA jobs, environmental plans not OK says Di Maio

 
No one can stop migrant ships docking - Spataro

No one can stop migrant ships docking - Spataro

 
Soccer: Milan preparing for Europa League - Gattuso (2)

Soccer: Milan preparing for Europa League - Gattuso (2)

 
Soccer: Juve 'exceptional' says Can

Soccer: Juve 'exceptional' says Can

 

GDM.TV

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

 
Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro
due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

 
Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

 
Battiti video

Lecce, il cantante italo tunisino dedica dedica un brano a un bimbo scomparso

 
Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

 
A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

 
Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

 
Francesco percorre il lungomare:le immagini dall'alto del corteo

Francesco percorre il lungomare: le immagini dall'alto del corteo

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli

Bari, salta condotta idrica
Paralizzata via Napoli

 
Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

 
Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

 
Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

 
Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

 
Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

 
Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

 
Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

 

Digital Edition

09.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU