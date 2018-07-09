Soccer: Milan preparing for Europa League - Gattuso (2)

Varese, July 9 - AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso said Monday that his side would prepare to take part in the Europa League, hopeful that a UEFA ban on participation linked to its financial fair play rules will be overturned. "The aim from this afternoon on is to prepare ourselves mentally to play in the Europa League," Gattuso told reporters. "We earned the right to take part on the field. If we can't play in it, never mind, we'll go forward seeking other goals and stimuli. "The CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling will come out on July 19".