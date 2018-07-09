Soccer: Buffon feels 'magic energy' of Paris

Paris, July 9 - Gianluigi Buffon told a press conference on his move from Juventus to Paris Saint-Germain Monday that he felt the "magic energy of Paris". "I'm extremely excited by this new adventure," said the veteran former Italy keeper. "There's a special energy, which I felt straight away, I don't know if it's the atmosphere, the magic of Paris. Thanks for all this," he said in French. Buffon, 40, has joined PSG after a legendary career at Juve. He is on a one-year contract with an option for another year.