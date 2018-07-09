Will revise Sophia op, discuss Italy demands soon - EC

Brussels, July 9 - European Commission migration spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said Monday the EC would shortly discuss Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's demand to close Italian ports to ships taking part in international missions that rescue migrants. "A revision of the strategic mandate" of Operation Sophia "is imminent", she said. "Therefore that will be the occasion to discuss Italian proposals," she said. Salvini has called for the closure of Italian ports to EU EUNAVFOR Med mission ships but the Italian defence ministry has said he is not competent to do so.