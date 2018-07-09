Salvini-Mattarella talks about Libya, migrants-sources

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, July 9 - President Sergio Mattarella's talks on Monday with Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini focused on migration, security, terrorism, the seizure of assets from the mafia and Libya, sources at the head of State's department said. No reference was made to the judiciary, the sources said.
