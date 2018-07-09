Dignity-decree amendments must add to package - Di Maio

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 13:07

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: forse non è un incidente
07.07.2018

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: arrestata

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma
07.07.2018

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

#Vinoveritas, Bastianich a Locorotondo. «In Puglia cibo e vini migliori del mondo»
06.07.2018

#Vinoveritas, Bastianich
a Locorotondo. «In Puglia cibo
e vini migliori del mondo»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Dignity-decree amendments must add to package - Di Maio

'Improving does not mean watering down' says labour minister

Dignity-decree amendments must add to package - Di Maio

Rome, July 9 - Amendments to the government's so-called 'dignity decree' will only go in the direction of additions to existing norms and not of watering them down, its architect, Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, said on Monday. "Parliament must be able to debate the decree and improve it," Di Maio said. "I don't think it will need to be put to a confidence vote but as political leader of M5S I say that we will not retreat on the norms," he added. The package, touted as a declaration of war on precarious jobs and offshoring, has been criticised by business leaders who are calling for amendments when the decree passes through parliament. "To improve means to make additions, not to water down," Di Maio said. In this sense, amendments to further remove red tape or increase fines for companies that delocalize would be welcome, the minister concluded.

