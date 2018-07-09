Salvini to meet with Mattarella on Monday

Rome, July 9 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was due to meet with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal palace on Monday after the supreme Cassation Court ruled that almost 49 million euros of League party funds should be seized "wherever they are" in relation to to a case of alleged misappropriation. Salvini confirmed on Friday he wanted to talk to Mattarella, despite magistrates saying an eventual call for intervention by the head of state would be unconstitutional. The office of the president has since said "evaluations or considerations concerning judicial decisions will be excluded" from the talks. Speaking to supporters on Sunday Salvini, who is also the firebrand leader of the right-wing, anti-migrant League, said he would tell Mattarella he would not be deterred by the ruling. "I will tell him what we are doing (in government) but especially that Italy is a democratic republic and that the Italians are the only ones to decide with their vote. If (the magistrature) thinks it can frighten me it has got the wrong person," he said. Salvini also took issue with allegedly politicised judges. "Justice is too serious a matter to be used for political purposes," he said. Separately, on Monday the interior minister said that he hoped to travel to Russia on Sunday for the World Cup final and to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Italy could do with dozens of men like him, who act in the interest of their citizens," Salvini said.