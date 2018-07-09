New rules of engagement for EU mission - Di Maio (3)

Lunedì 09 Luglio 2018 | 11:17

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: forse non è un incidente
07.07.2018

Investe ex marito e lo uccide: arrestata

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

È qui la festa? Arriva a Lecce la carovana di «Battiti Live»
08.07.2018

È qui la festa? Arriva a Lecce la carovana di «Battiti Live»

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola
07.07.2018

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma
07.07.2018

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

#Vinoveritas, Bastianich a Locorotondo. «In Puglia cibo e vini migliori del mondo»
06.07.2018

#Vinoveritas, Bastianich
a Locorotondo. «In Puglia cibo
e vini migliori del mondo»

Rome

New rules of engagement for EU mission - Di Maio (3)

Labour min comments after Salvini-defence ministry spat

New rules of engagement for EU mission - Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 9 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Monday called for new rules of engagement for the European Union's EUNAVFOR Med mission in the Mediterranean. He was commenting after differences over migrant rescues emerged on Sunday between Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and the defence ministry. Salvini, who is also a deputy premier and the leader of the rightwing League party, called for the closure of Italian ports to vessels engaged in international missions in the Mediterranean after an Irish navy ship took 106 rescued asylum seekers to Messina at the weekend. A defence ministry source said that this decision was not Salvini's competence. Salvini has spearheaded the new League-5-Star Movement government's tough stance on migration, which has seen access to Italian ports denied to NGO vessels rescuing asylum seekers at sea. "For as long as the EUNAVFOR Med mission is standing, the only ports (open to it) are the Italian ones," Salvini told Radio 1. "But our aim is to change the rules of engagement of the mission".

F1: Vettel extends lead with victory at British GP

F1: Vettel extends lead with victory at British GP

 
New rules of engagement for EU mission - Di Maio (3)

New rules of engagement for EU mission - Di Maio (3)

 
++ Mondiali: Cremlino, nostri ragazzi eroi, orgogliosi ++

++ Mondiali: Cremlino, nostri ragazzi eroi, orgogliosi ++

 
Heroin use back up

Heroin use back up

 
Italy worse than EU average for poverty, social exclusion

Italy worse than EU average for poverty, social exclusion

 
Queen of Dolomites mount returns to Trentino from Veneto (3)

Queen of Dolomites mount returns to Trentino from Veneto (3)

 
Man nabbed for raping partner's teen daughter

Man nabbed for raping partner's teen daughter

 
Dell'Utri sentence deferred

Dell'Utri sentence deferred

 

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro
due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

 
Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta
un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

 
Battiti video

Lecce, il cantante italo tunisino dedica dedica un brano a un bimbo scomparso

 
Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

 
A presto Papa Francesco: in volo verso Roma

Papa Francesco, dopo otto ore lascia Bari e vola verso Roma

 
Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

Papa Francesco: ultimo giro sul bus scoperto con i Patriarchi

 
Francesco percorre il lungomare:le immagini dall'alto del corteo

Francesco percorre il lungomare: le immagini dall'alto del corteo

 
L'arrivo di Papa Francesco a Bari

Emiliano accoglie il Papa: «Per Bari e la Puglia una giornata storica»

 

Battiti, la commozione di Ghali e il duetto Bertè-Boom Da Bash

Battiti, la commozione di Ghali e il duetto Bertè-Boom Da Bash

 
Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

 
Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

 
Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

Il pullmino a Largo Giannella e la preghiera davanti al mare

 
Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

 
Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

 
Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

 
Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

 

09.07.2018

