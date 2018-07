Queen of Dolomites mount returns to Trentino from Veneto (3)

Bolzano, July 6 - The Marmolada, the 3,343-metre peak known as the Queen of the Dolomites, is to return from Veneto to Trentino Alto Adige, a Rome territorial agency ruled Friday, quashing a 2002 deal that gave it to the region around Venice. "Hands off the Marmolada. We will defend it tooth and nail," said Veneto Governor Luca Zaia. The president of the autonomous province of Trento, Ugo Rossi, replied to Zaia saying "mountains should not divide people".