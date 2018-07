Europe's oldest woman dies near Florence

Florence, July 6 - Europe's oldest woman died in a village near Florence on Friday. Giuseppina Projetto died at Montelupo Fiorentino at the age of 116 years and 37 days. She was also the world's second oldest person behind Japan's Chyho Miyako, 117. A native of La Maddalena near Sassari in Sardinia, she had been living at Montelupo since the 1960s having moved there with her son Renato Frau, who died trying to save a bather near Livorno at the age of 39.