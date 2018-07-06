Soccer: Buffon move to PSG announced

Rome, July 6 - Paris Saint-Germain on Friday announced former Juve and Italy skipper and goalie Gianluigi Buffon had joined them on a one-year contract with an option for a second one. "It is with a great feeling of happiness that I'm joining PSG," Buffon said on the club's website. "For the fist time in my career, I'm leaving my country and only such an ambitious project led me to take such a decision". The 40-year-old, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, last season led Juve to its seventh straight scudetto and fourth straight Italian Cup.