Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Salvini: pronti a liberare la Regione

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Incidente mortale a Fasano
06.07.2018

Fasano, scontro sulla strada dei Trulli: muoiono i genitori, si salva bimba di 2 anni Foto

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
05.07.2018

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti
06.07.2018

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori
06.07.2018

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari
05.07.2018

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Bari

Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

Antonio Decaro calls them 'delinquents' who will 'be in trouble'

Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

Bari, July 6 - Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talks of his indignation over the content of a surveillance video playing behind him, which shows three young men using hatchets to destroy a city construction project. He says the youth are "nearly of age" and are shown chopping at the wall on the new San Girolamo boardwalk, on which renovation work was partially completed only recently. In the caption on the post he said the young men are "delinquents" who will "be in trouble" because the video has been sent to the police, but added that nothing will change unless Bari residents learn to love their city.

Rumba Kazz, Kaka Kazz e ora anche Mango pu kazz: parla Luigi che ha sconvolto il web con la sua ironia

Luigi, da Palo alla Scozia: «Vi racconto la mia fortuna col Kazz» Video

 
Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

 
Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

 
Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

 
Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

 
Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 

Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

Aspettando l'arrivo di Francesco: sul lungomare scatta la «Papamania»

 
Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

 
Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

 
Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

 
Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

 
«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

 
Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 

