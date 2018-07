Man strangles wife, hangs self near Messina

Messina, July 6 - A man strangled his wife and hanged himself near Messina on Friday. The 53-year-old pastry chef, Nicola Siracusa, murdered 48-year-old Maria Carmela Isgrò at Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, police said. The woman, a council worker, was killed after a row, police said. The couple, legally separated and with a daughter, lived on different floors in the same building. The woman had reported domestic abuse in the past.