M5S Livorno councillor car sabotaged

Livorno, July 6 - Person or persons unknown on Thursday night in Livorno unscrewed bolts on the wheels of a car belonging to a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The intended victim in the latest in a string of such incidents was the chair of the Livorno city council, Daniele Esposito. "It was attempted murder" said M5S Mayor Filppo Nogarin.