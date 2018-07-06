Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Siena
06 Luglio 2018
Siena, July 6 - A woman was killed at Cetona near Siena Friday and her husband, the suspected murderer, hanged himself from a tree. The femicide victim, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, was smothered with a pillow, police said. She was killed in her husband's house in the countryside where they had been living since they got married a year and a half ago, sources said. The man was a 41-year-old Italian farmer and was a local man, police said. His car was found on Monte Cetona. His body was found hanging from a tree a short distance from the abandoned car.
