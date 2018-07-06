Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

Venerdì 06 Luglio 2018 | 19:38

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: 22 arresti. Ai domiciliari Pittella
Il gip: una talpa rivelò l'indagine

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
05.07.2018

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti
06.07.2018

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari
05.07.2018

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Siena

Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

Venezuelan smothered with pillow

Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

Siena, July 6 - A woman was killed at Cetona near Siena Friday and her husband, the suspected murderer, hanged himself from a tree. The femicide victim, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, was smothered with a pillow, police said. She was killed in her husband's house in the countryside where they had been living since they got married a year and a half ago, sources said. The man was a 41-year-old Italian farmer and was a local man, police said. His car was found on Monte Cetona. His body was found hanging from a tree a short distance from the abandoned car.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Homeowner threatens door-to-door saleswoman with gun

Homeowner threatens door-to-door saleswoman with gun

 
Soccer: Buffon move to PSG announced

Soccer: Buffon move to PSG announced

 
Europe's oldest woman dies near Florence

Europe's oldest woman dies near Florence

 
Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

Bari mayor outraged at youth using hatchets to destroy wall

 
Man strangles wife, hangs self near Messina

Man strangles wife, hangs self near Messina

 
Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

Woman killed near Siena, husband hangs self

 
Basilicata governor put under house arrest (5)

Basilicata governor put under house arrest (5)

 
M5S Livorno councillor car sabotaged

M5S Livorno councillor car sabotaged

 

GDM.TV

Rumba Kazz, Kaka Kazz e ora anche Mango pu kazz: parla Luigi che ha sconvolto il web con la sua ironia

Luigi, da Palo alla Scozia: «Vi racconto la mia fortuna col Kazz» Video

 
Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

 
Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

 
Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

 
Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

 
Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 

PHOTONEWS

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

Fasano, incidente sulla statale dei Trulli: salva bimba di 2 anni, morti i suoi genitori

 
Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

 
Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

 
Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

 
«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

 
Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 
Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

 

Digital Edition

06.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU