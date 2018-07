Woman killed near Siena, partner sought

Siena, July 6 - A woman was killed at Cetona near Siena Friday and police are seeking her live-in partner all over Tuscany, sources said. The femicide victim, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, was smothered with a pillow, police said. She was killed in her husband's house in the countryside where they had been living since they got married a year and a half ago, sources said. The man is Italian and is a local man, police said. His car was found on Monte Cetona. The manhunt continues.