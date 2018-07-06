Audit Court shelves Sala Expo tree case

Milan, July 6 - Prosecutors at the Lombardy Audit Court on Friday shelved charges against Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala relating to the supply of 6,000 trees to the universal Expo world's fair where he was commissioner. At the same time, the prosecutors served the Expo company and other subjects including former manager Angelo Paris damages of more than two million euros with notice of damages of more than two million euros. Milan Mayor Sala was the commissioner and CEO of the world's fair, which ran for six months in 2016 in the Lombardy capital.