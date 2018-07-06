Culture min buys Ungaretti papers, Leopardi letters

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
06 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 6 - The culture ministry has bought a body of correspondence by great 20th century modernist poet Giuseppe Ungaretti as well as three of great 19th century Romantic poet and thinker Giacomo Lepardi 'doleful' letters, Culture Minister Alberto Bonasoli announced on Friday. He stressed that "the precious signed testimony from the two great authors of Italian literature will soon find a place in the national libraries in Rome for Ungaretti and in Naples for Leopardi". The two sets of papers, which would otherwise have gone to auction, were bought in private negotiations for 125,000 euros and 100,000 respectively. photo: statue of Leopardi in home town of Recanati in Marche
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Basilicata, concorsi e gare truccate: venti arresti. Domiciliari a Pittella
Video/ Il Procuratore: lui sapeva
Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio