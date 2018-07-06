Viola, Profumo cleared of obstruction in MPS case

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Milan
06 Luglio 2018
Milan, July 6 - The former president and former CEO of troubled Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, were cleared Friday of obstructing the banking oversight bodies of the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB in a derivatives case. A Milan judge said the charges against the pair were "groundless". MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, is going through a precautionary recapitalisation after a crisis stemming from its high load of non-performing loans. photo: Profumo (R) and Viola
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Concorsi e forniture truccate: 22 arresti
Anche presidente Regione Basilicata
Ai domiciliari dg Asl Bari. Tutti i nomi
Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio