Venerdì 06 Luglio 2018 | 16:39

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Concorsi e forniture truccate: 22 arresti
Ai domiciliari dg Asl Bari. Tutti i nomi

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
05.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti
06.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari
05.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Milan

Viola, Profumo cleared of obstruction in MPS case

Groundless charges says Milan judge

Milan, July 6 - The former president and former CEO of troubled Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, were cleared Friday of obstructing the banking oversight bodies of the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB in a derivatives case. A Milan judge said the charges against the pair were "groundless". MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, is going through a precautionary recapitalisation after a crisis stemming from its high load of non-performing loans. photo: Profumo (R) and Viola

Audit Court shelves Sala Expo tree case

Culture min buys Ungaretti papers, Leopardi letters

Viola, Profumo cleared of obstruction in MPS case

Soccer: Ronaldo has given word to Agnelli - Marca

Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

S&P cuts Italy's 2018 growth forecast to 1.3%

Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Video rapinatori Bari

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

06.07.2018

