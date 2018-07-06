Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
06 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 6 - Justice Undersecretary Jacopo Morrone, a member of the rightwing populist League party, has caused a stir by calling on the Italian judiciary "to eject its leftwing faction". Magistrates union ANM called his call "extremely serious and unacceptable" while the effective head of the judiciary's self-governing body, Giovanni Legnini, urged Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede to take action.
