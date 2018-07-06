Basilicata governor put under house arrest

Venerdì 06 Luglio 2018 | 15:00

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Concorsi e forniture truccate: 22 arresti
Anche presidente Regione Basilicata
Ai domiciliari dg Asl Bari. Tutti i nomi

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
05.07.2018

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio

Truffa, sequestro appartamenti e auto a ex veggente e marito
05.07.2018

Truffa, sequestro appartamenti
e auto a ex veggente e marito

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti
06.07.2018

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il presidente della Regione
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il presidente della Regione

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari
05.07.2018

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Matera

Basilicata governor put under house arrest

Pittella among suspects in health-sector probe

Basilicata governor put under house arrest

Matera, July 6 - Basilicata Governor Marcello Pittella, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was put under house arrest early on Friday in relation to a probe into alleged corruption in the southern region's health system, sources said. Pittella was among 30 people put under restrictive measures by finance police in relation to the investigation, the sources said. People close to the governor confirmed that he is under house arrest at his home in Lauria, near Potenza, and described his involvement in the case as "surreal". Pittella is accused of abuse of office and of making false declarations, the sources said. The probe regards allegations of manipulation of public contract competitions and nepotism on the regional health sector. The investigation started a year and a half ago following a report by an employee for service contractor company who had not received his share of money set aside for the TFR severance package.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

S&P cuts Italy's 2018 growth forecast to 1.3%

S&P cuts Italy's 2018 growth forecast to 1.3%

 
Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

Eject leftwingers from judiciary, League official says

 
Woman accused of pro-Kurdish propaganda back in Italy

Woman accused of pro-Kurdish propaganda back in Italy

 
Let NGOs work says UNHCR

Let NGOs work says UNHCR

 
Cardinal who announced Francis's election dies

Cardinal who announced Francis's election dies

 
Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

 
'God wants our hands to rescue' migrants, Pope says

'God wants our hands to rescue' migrants, Pope says

 
Italy won't buy any more F-35s - Trenta

Italy won't buy any more F-35s - Trenta

 

GDM.TV

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

 
Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

 
Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

 
Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 
Video rapinatori Bari

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

 
Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 

PHOTONEWS

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il presidente della Regione

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il presidente della Regione

 
Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

Assalto a portavalori sulla Foggia-Candela, auto in fiamme e speronamenti

 
Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

 
«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

 
Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 
Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

 
Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 

Digital Edition

06.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU