Woman accused of pro-Kurdish propaganda back in Italy

Rome, July 6 - An Italian rights activist detained in Turkey in June for allegedly spreading propaganda in favour of Kurdish militants, Cristina Cattafesta, arrived back in Italy on Friday. "The positive outcome of the affair was made possible also thanks to the personal intervention of Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, to whom (Cattafesta's) relatives had appealed, and to the incisive action of sensitisation carried out at a local level by our embassy in Ankara, in close liaison with the foreign ministry in Rome," the Farnesina said. Cattafesta, 62, head of an Italian organisation supporting Afghan women, was released after the charges of spreading propaganda for the PKK were dropped. The foreign ministry welcomed "with great satisfaction" the news of her return.