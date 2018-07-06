Let NGOs work says UNHCR

Rome, July 6 - The office of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) Libya representative Roberto Mignone on Friday urged Italy to lift its ban on NGO ships rescuing migrants and taking them to Italian ports. Mignone said every migrant-rescue vessel should be allowed to make for the nearest safe port, and Libya "is not a safe port for us at the moment". He said the UNHCR would meet next week with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO ships. "Italy should keep being generous," Mignone said. "We'll ask to continue doing what Italy has done so far. Italy has been generous, it has offered international protection to those who have requested it. "We'll ask to speed procedures and make sure there is effective integration" (of migrants). Although he has barred NGO ships, Salvini is still letting Italian ships offload migrants in Italy.