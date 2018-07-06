Pope says all States must respect climate commitments

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Vatican City, July 6
Vatican City, July 6 - Pope Francis on Friday called on the international community to meet the commitments made in the Paris Agreement on climate change. "The COP24 climate summit taking place in Katowice, Poland, in December can be a milestone in the path set out by the Paris Climate agreement in 2015," Francis said. "Much must be done to implement the Agreement. "All governments should make the effort to honour the commitments made in Paris to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. "The reduction of greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage and responsibility, above all, by the most powerful and biggest polluting countries".
