Hope to see Mattarella ASAP - Salvini

Rome, July 6 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini reiterated on Friday that he wants to talk to President Sergio Mattarella following a court order for almost 49 million euros to be seized from his League party. "I have to have the joy and honour to speak to my president as soon as possible," Salvini said during an event at the interior ministry. "I ask for, and respectfully await, the setting of a date to talk about the many wonderful things we are doing". On Tuesday the supreme Cassation Court ruled that League party funds should be seized "wherever they are" in relation to to a case of alleged misappropriation. League founder and former leader Umberto Bossi was among several people convicted in relation to the case at the first-instance trial. On Thursday Italian magistrates union ANM said that an eventual appeal for Mattarella to intervene would be unconstitutional.