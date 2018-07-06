Helena Janeczek wins 2018 Strega book prize

Venerdì 06 Luglio 2018 | 13:11

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

marcello pittella
06.07.2018

Concorsi e forniture truccate: 22 arresti
Anche presidente Regione Basilicata
Ai domiciliari dg Asl Bari. Tutti i nomi

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio
05.07.2018

Frode nel settore carni: sequestrato anche il Bitonto Calcio

Truffa, sequestro appartamenti e auto a ex veggente e marito
05.07.2018

Truffa, sequestro appartamenti
e auto a ex veggente e marito

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Portavalori assaltato sulla Foggia-Candela
06.07.2018

Portavalori assaltato sulla Foggia-Candela

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari
05.07.2018

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Rome

Helena Janeczek wins 2018 Strega book prize

First woman to win prestigious award in 15 years

Helena Janeczek wins 2018 Strega book prize

Rome, July 6 - Helena Janeczek has won the 2018 Strega book prize, one of Italy's most prestigious literary awards, with her novel 'La Ragazza con la Leica' - The Girl with the Leica, published by Guanda. Janeczek, who prevailed with 196 votes, was the first woman to be awarded the prize in 15 years after Melania Mazzucco won with Vita in 2003. The book is a biography of Gerga Taro, who became the first female war photojournalist to die on assignment in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War. The Jewish émigré from Nazi Germany was 26 and had just begun making a name for herself while helping launch the career of Robert Capa. German-born Italian author Janeczek, 54, said she is unlike Taro. "It was beautiful to test myself with a different figure. "She was born courageous while I learned how to bring it out - she helped me over the six years I spent writing the book", she said, expressing the hope "it won't take 15 more years for the victory of another woman". Guanda won the literary prize for the first time. Marco Balzano's Resto Qui (I Stay Here, Einaudi) was second with 144 votes, followed by Sandra Petrignani's 'La Corsara. Ritratto di Natalia Ginzburg' - The Privateer. Portrait of Natalia Ginzburg, Neri Pozzi - which won 101 votes. Carlo D'Amicis' Il Gioco - The Game, Mondadori - garnered 57 votes and Lia Levi's Questa Sera E' Già Domani - Tonight is Already Tomorrow, Editzoni E/O - obtained 55. Last year's winner Paolo Cognetti served as the jury's president. The name Strega, which means witch in Italian, refers to the prize's sponsors, producers of the famed yellow liqueur of the same name.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

Retail sales up 0.8% in May - ISTAT

 
'God wants our hands to rescue' migrants, Pope says

'God wants our hands to rescue' migrants, Pope says

 
Italy won't buy any more F-35s - Trenta

Italy won't buy any more F-35s - Trenta

 
More signs Italian growth slowing - ISTAT

More signs Italian growth slowing - ISTAT

 
Suspects arrested for child porn on Facebook

Suspects arrested for child porn on Facebook

 
Hope to see Mattarella ASAP - Salvini

Hope to see Mattarella ASAP - Salvini

 
Helena Janeczek wins 2018 Strega book prize

Helena Janeczek wins 2018 Strega book prize

 
Pope says all States must respect climate commitments

Pope says all States must respect climate commitments

 

GDM.TV

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

Ex Manfredonia Vetro, salvi 180 lavoratori. Emiliano: si volta pagina

 
Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

Le immagini dall'alto del percorso del Papa a Bari

 
Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

 
Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 
Video rapinatori Bari

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

 
Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 

PHOTONEWS

Portavalori assaltato sulla Foggia-Candela

Portavalori assaltato sulla Foggia-Candela

 
Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

 
«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

 
Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 
Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

 
Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 
Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 

Digital Edition

06.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU