Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Rome

Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case (6)

President will decide 'if democracy is on the line'

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday he will talk to President Sergio Mattarella about a ruling ordering the seizure of almost 49 million euros from his rightwing League party. The League said Wednesday it would ask Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the supreme Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on the seizure related to a case of alleged misappropriation. League founder and former leader Umberto Bossi was among several people convicted in relation to the case at the first-instance trial. Earlier on Thursday Italian magistrates union ANM said that an eventual appeal for Mattarella to intervene would be unconstitutional. "It seems bizarre to me that (some say) I can't go and talk to the president," Salvini said. "He is the guardian of the Constitution and of citizens' rights. "I respect the majority of magistrates, 99% of whom do their job well and objectively. "But I will talk to Mattarella about the fact that the League would be the first party in Europe to be outlawed by a non-definitive sentence for eventual mistakes make by someone 10 years ago that have nothing to do with me. "I think the deputy premier is still allowed to talk to the president. "It will be up to Mattarella to decide if freedom of expression or democracy are on the line". Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the League's partner in Italy's populist government, said: "Everyone must be able to defend themselves up till the last grade of justice. "Then, however, sentences must be respected, without evoking scenarios that seem to belong more to the Second Republic". The prosecutor in the case said Salvini is "nice" but "we have to be clear, there's nothing political here". Genoa Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said "I like Salvini, I wish him all the best, but it has to be clear there's nothing political here". "It's a technical case and the prosecutor's office acts on technical profiles," said Cozzi. He said the seizure of the allegedly embezzled funds by former League officials including ex-leader Bossi would have to await a definitive sentence from the Cassation Court. "Only at that point will we be able to proceed with the seizures. "We are operating as we would have with any party". Salvini said Thursday evening he was in contact with the president's office to set up the meeting with Mattarella. He said the president was "sensitive" to freedom of speech.

