''Ndrangheta in Juve ticket-touting for 10 yrs'

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:
presa grazie ad «allerta social»

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionale non «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Turin

''Ndrangheta in Juve ticket-touting for 10 yrs'

Ties between Calabrian Mob bosses and ultra leaders

''Ndrangheta in Juve ticket-touting for 10 yrs'

Turin, July 5 - The Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia has been involved with ticket touting at Juventus for 10 years, prosecutor Marcello Tatangelo told a trial into Mob infiltration in northwest Italy on Thursday, referring to ties between mafia bosses and Bianconeri ultra leaders. On December 18 Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli's one-year ban for ultra ticketing ties was cut by an Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Federal Court so that it elapsed on that day. A 100,000-euro fine was imposed by the court. As well as the sanctions on Agnelli, the federal court gave Juve a 600,000-euro fine. It also ordered a Juve curva end stand closed for the first home game of 2018, against Genoa on January 21. The one-year ban was imposed on September 25 when a lower FIGC court banned Agnelli for one year for improper contacts with ultra fans including a suspected member of the 'Ndrangheta over ticketing and ticket touting. Agnelli, 41, was found guilty of "endorsing, or in any case not preventing" illicit relations to keep hardcore fans happy by giving them tickets. Juve stressed that the tribunal's sentence had "ruled out all hypothesis of a link with members of organised crime". Agnelli, who was recently elected president of the European Club Association, has said he only met the allegedly Mob-linked ultra at meetings with groups of other supporters. The fan in question, alleged 'Ndrangheta member Rocco Dominello, has been convicted of ticket touting. The FIGC tribunal said Agnelli had "sporadic" meetings with Dominello and was not aware of his criminal background. In the trial into suspected 'Ndrangheta penetration of the Piedmont economy, prosecutors have asked a sentence of eight years for him, and 12 years for his father Saverio. The longest term, 17 years one month and 16 days, was asked for Diego Raso, a member of the so-called Santhia' branch of the Calabrian Mob. Total terms of 112 years have been requested in the 'North Piedmont' trial.

