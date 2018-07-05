280 mn freed up for job centres - Di Maio

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
05 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 5 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday some 280 million euros had been freed up to revamp Italy's job centres. He said it was a "clear signal to show our intention to be on the front line with regional administrations to get labour services working". Getting the largely inefficient centres to work is a precondition for the government's basic income job-seeking allowance, which will give those in search of work 780 euros a month as long as they accept job offers. They will lose the benefit if they refuse three straight offers.
