Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Rome

Lift Libya embargo says Salvini (3)

Aid to Tripoli must be top item on Innsbruck agenda

Rome, July 5 - The embargo on Libya must be lifted "because human and arms traffickers don't care about the embargo," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after talks in Rome Thursday with Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maitig. Salvini stressed that Italy will ask that aid for Libya be the top item on the agenda of an interior ministers' meeting scheduled in Innsbruck next Thursday. "From the EU for the moment there are many nice words but little else," said Salvini, "Let's hope we can prick European consciences on this".

