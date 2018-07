30-yr sentence for Panarello upheld in son's death

Catania, July 5 - A Catania appeals court on Thursday upheld a 30-year sentence for Veronica Panarello for murdering her eight-year-old son Loris on November 29 2014 in their home at Santa Croce Camerina. The judges upheld a first-instance verdict issued on October 17 2016 by a Ragusa judge. Loris was murdered with plastic bands, the court found. Panarello was also found guilty, again, of hiding his body.