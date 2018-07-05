Salvini tightens up asylum claims

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
05 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini issued a circular to prefects Thursday tightening up procedures for vetting asylum claims. In the circular, the anti-migrant League leader said cases should be assessed faster and more "rigour" should be shown in granting humanitarian permits. The circular was also sent to the chairs of committees that recognise international protection. Salvini said "I personally requested speed and attention in receiving those who are really fleeing war but also to block all those who are not entitled to (asylum)".
