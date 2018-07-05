Investment needed to save euro - govt (2)

Rome, July 5 - The first meeting of the government's interministerial meeting for European affairs agreed on the importance of "public investments" to lift the "currently unsatisfactory level of growth". The committee agreed this was necessary "if you want the common market and the euro to survive in terms of political support" that is fed by the "economic and social well being of the member States". The meeting was chaired by European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and featured Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.