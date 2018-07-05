Investment needed to save euro - govt (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
05 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 5 - The first meeting of the government's interministerial meeting for European affairs agreed on the importance of "public investments" to lift the "currently unsatisfactory level of growth". The committee agreed this was necessary "if you want the common market and the euro to survive in terms of political support" that is fed by the "economic and social well being of the member States". The meeting was chaired by European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona and featured Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:
presa grazie ad «allerta social»
Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionale non «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo