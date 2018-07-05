Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
05 Luglio 2018
Vienna, July 5 - Interior ministers from Italy, Germany and Austria will meet next week to decide measures to close the Mediterranean migrant route, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after meeting German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer Thursday. "There will be no measures by Germany towards Austria," he said. The new measures to halt Med migrants will be "in the interests of Italy, but also Germany and Austria", Kurz said. Seehofer said migrants taken to transit centres "will be sent back to Rome and Athens, and this will be an essential contribution by Italy and Greece to stop illegal migration".
