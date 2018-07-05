Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

Giovedì 05 Luglio 2018 | 16:56

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:
presa grazie ad «allerta social»

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionale non «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

Vienna

Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

We'll negotiate sending back refugees to Italy - Seehofer

Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

Vienna, July 5 - Interior ministers from Italy, Germany and Austria will meet next week to decide measures to close the Mediterranean migrant route, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after meeting German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer Thursday. "There will be no measures by Germany towards Austria," he said. The new measures to halt Med migrants will be "in the interests of Italy, but also Germany and Austria", Kurz said. Seehofer said migrants taken to transit centres "will be sent back to Rome and Athens, and this will be an essential contribution by Italy and Greece to stop illegal migration".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Salvini tightens up asylum claims

Salvini tightens up asylum claims

 
Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

 
Investment needed to save euro - govt (2)

Investment needed to save euro - govt (2)

 
Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

Rome-Vienna-Berlin meet to stop Med migrant route-Kurz (3)

 
Missing boy, 3, found dead in canal

Missing boy, 3, found dead in canal

 
Prosecutor in League fund freeze says Salvini 'nice'

Prosecutor in League fund freeze says Salvini 'nice'

 
Salvini tightens up asylum claims

Salvini tightens up asylum claims

 
Italian govt hails EP rejection of copyright directive

Italian govt hails EP rejection of copyright directive

 

GDM.TV

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

 
Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 
Video rapinatori Bari

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

 
Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 
«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

 
Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

 
«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

 
Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 
Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

 
Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 
Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 
Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 

Digital Edition

05.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU