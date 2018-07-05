Giovedì 05 Luglio 2018 | 16:57

Rome

Italian govt hails EP rejection of copyright directive

Di Maio, Salvini happy about no to 'gag' on the Internet

Italian govt hails EP rejection of copyright directive

Rome, July 5 - Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini both expressed satisfaction on Thursday after the European Parliament voted to reject a copyright directive. The draft law sought to make Internet giants share the money gained from content produced by publishers, broadcasters and artists, but opponents said it was a threat to the freedom of the Internet. The EP voted against opening talks with the European Commission and the European Council on the proposal and decided to return to the issue in September. "Today is an important day, a tangible sign that finally things are changing at the European Parliament level," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister and leader of the Internet-based 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's a clear signal - no one can be allowed to silence the Web and destroy the incredible potential that it offers in terms of freedom of expression and economic development". Interior Minister and League leader Salvini said "the gag on the web and on Facebook has been rejected in Strasbourg thanks to the League's No: they won't stop us". The Italian version of online encyclopedia Wikipedia Italia went back online on Thursday after being taken down in protest against the directive. But European publishers expressed dismay. ""We will fight on, and ask MEPs to do the right thing when it comes to Plenary," said a spokesman for European publishers groups EMMA, ENPA, EPC and NME. "However, it is disgraceful that a handful of powerful vested interests can get away with using misleading scare tactics and exaggerated false claims (that they know to be untrue) to interfere with the democratic process. "Four European Parliament committees have scrutinised, clarified, amended and approved the EU Copyright Reform over the past two years and, today, those efforts to create a fairer, more sustainable digital ecosystem for the benefit of creators, distributors and consumers have been jeopardised".

