Cops appeal to ID skeleton left at dump

05 Luglio 2018
Piacenza, July 5 - Italian police on Thursday appealed for information about a skeleton found at a dump outside Piacenza last winter. They said the skeleton, of a man, was probably dumped there 10 years ago. Carabinieri said "we would like anyone who has information that may help identify the man to come forward with the details". Police believe the man was killed. The man was a Caucasian aged between 22 and 35, police said. Carabinieri also released photos of the clothes found on the skeleton.
