Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday he will talk to President Sergio Mattarella about a ruling ordering the seizure of almost 49 million euros from his rightwing League party. The League said Wednesday it would ask Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the supreme Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on the seizure related to a case of alleged misappropriation. League founder and former leader Umberto Bossi was among several people convicted in relation to the case at the first-instance trial. Earlier on Thursday Italian magistrates union ANM said that an eventual appeal for Mattarella to intervene would be unconstitutional. "It seems bizarre to me that (some say) I can't go and talk to the president," Salvini said. "He is the guardian of the Constitution and of citizens' rights. "I respect the majority of magistrates, 99% of whom do their job well and objectively. "But I will talk to Mattarella about the fact that the League would be the first party in Europe to be outlawed by a non-definitive sentence for eventual mistakes make by someone 10 years ago that have nothing to do with me. "I think the deputy premier is still allowed to talk to the president. "It will be up to Mattarella to decide if freedom of expression or democracy are on the line".