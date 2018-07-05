Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

Giovedì 05 Luglio 2018 | 15:27

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:
presa grazie ad «allerta social»

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina tra uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti
05.07.2018

Scoperta una «zecca» clandestina
tra gli uliveti di Maruggio: tre arresti

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionale non «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Rome

Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

President to decide 'if democracy on the line' - interior min

Salvini to talk to Mattarella about League funds case

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday he will talk to President Sergio Mattarella about a ruling ordering the seizure of almost 49 million euros from his rightwing League party. The League said Wednesday it would ask Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the supreme Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on the seizure related to a case of alleged misappropriation. League founder and former leader Umberto Bossi was among several people convicted in relation to the case at the first-instance trial. Earlier on Thursday Italian magistrates union ANM said that an eventual appeal for Mattarella to intervene would be unconstitutional. "It seems bizarre to me that (some say) I can't go and talk to the president," Salvini said. "He is the guardian of the Constitution and of citizens' rights. "I respect the majority of magistrates, 99% of whom do their job well and objectively. "But I will talk to Mattarella about the fact that the League would be the first party in Europe to be outlawed by a non-definitive sentence for eventual mistakes make by someone 10 years ago that have nothing to do with me. "I think the deputy premier is still allowed to talk to the president. "It will be up to Mattarella to decide if freedom of expression or democracy are on the line".

