Student, 73, to do Erasmus scheme

Pisa, July 5 - A 73-year-old former elementary school teacher taking a political science degree at the university of Pisa is set to spend six months in Corsica to get credits for the Erasmus programme, sources said Thursday. Rosella Morbidelli, who taught from 1964 to 2007, said she decided to go to university when she was widowed after 54 years of married life in 2014. "University was fundamental to reinventing my existence and enabled me to cultivate what gives me the most pleasure: knowledge and culture", she said. Morbidelli has been attending lectures at Pisa since 2015, commuting from her home, a small town near La Spezia in Liguria. "It's possible to find new paths and new motivations at any age to give one's life a fresh direction," she said.