Late Florence mayor La Pira set on path to sainthood (3)

05 Luglio 2018
Vatican City, July 5 - Giorgio La Pira, the deeply religious Christian Democrat mayor of Florence in the early 50s and 60s, was set on a possible path to sainthood Thursday when Pope Francis recognised his "heroic virtues". The pope authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate a decree regarding the "heroic virtues of Servant of God Giorgio la Pira". This is the first step towards an eventual process of beatification and canonisation. La Pira was born in Pozzallo on January 4 1904 and died in Florence on November 5 1977. He was was mayor of Florence in 1951-57 and again in 1961-1966, and distinguished himself as a peace activist.
