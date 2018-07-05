Giovedì 05 Luglio 2018 | 13:41

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Clooney in Puglia ad agostosi scalda la Puglia dei vipEcco chi è venuto e chi verrà
30.06.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Genoa

Genoa mayor asks Queen to pay for St George's Cross

Emblem 'leased' by London 250 in Middle Ages

Genoa, July 5 - The mayor of Genoa has asked Queen Elizabeth to pay the northwestern Italian port city back for allegedly allowing the British crown to use the Cross of St George free of charge for the last 250 years. In the Middle Ages London obtained the use of the flag, which had been used in the crusades and by the maritime republic of Genoa as a warning sign to hostile ships, for its fleet in exchange for an annual tribute which over the years turned into a gratuity. Mayor Marco Bucci has now written in jest to the queen in what he called "the greatest marketing campaign Genoa could stage". In his letter, Bucci said "Your Majesty, I regret to inform you that from my books it looks like you didn't pay for the last 247 years". photo: Cross flies from Doge's Palace in Genoa

