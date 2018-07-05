Health Min Grillo expecting, will have baby vaccinated (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
05 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 5 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Thursday that she was pregnant and stressed that she would have her baby vaccinated. The M5S has been accused of having an ambivalent attitude with regard to vaccines and the new government has talked of changing a law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. Grillo announced she was pregnant at a press conference at which she confirmed that parents will be able to self certify that they are in compliance with the obligatory vaccinations law to enrol their children for the 2018-2019 school year, rather than present the actual vaccination record. The obligatory-vaccinations law had set a deadline of July 10 for parents to present vaccines documentation for enrolment.
