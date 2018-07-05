Soccer: Parma charged in match-fixing case

Rome, July 5 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Thursday that its sporting prosecutor has charged Parma in a case of alleged attempted match-fixing before a key game in their campaign for promotion to Serie A last season. The case could affect Parma's place in the Italian top flight next season. The case is centred on messages Parma's Emanuele Calaiò sent to Spezia footballers before the last game of the regular Serie B season. Parma won 2-0 at Spezia to secure promotion back to the top flight just three years after they went bankrupt and were demoted to the fourth tier. The FIGC said its prosecutor has charged Calaiò for allegedly trying to alter the outcome of the match by getting Spezia players Filippo De Col and Claudio Terzi to not give their all. It said Calaiò been charged for the alleged attempted fix, while Parma are implicated for indirect responsibility of the conduct of their plater.