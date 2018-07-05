Italians in brain metastasis discovery

Turin, July 5 - A team of doctors at Turin's Molinette hospital has contributed to a breakthrough that could lead to improve therapies to treat brain metastases. The discovery regards the biological mechanism behind brain metastasis. The team from Molinette hospital's neuro-oncology department, together with researchers in Madrid, say that the growth of metastases in the brain coming from lung and breast tumours is facilitated by the presence of a molecular factor that affects the healthy cells that were considered a defensive barrier. A study on the discovery has been published in the Nature Medicine journal.